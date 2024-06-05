Antonio Conte Joins Napoli as New Coach Amid High Hopes

Antonio Conte was confirmed as the new Napoli coach on Wednesday, marking the arrival of the team's fifth manager in a little more than a year. The former Italy national coach signed a three-year contract, with Italian media reporting his earnings to be six million euros ($6.5 million) a season, plus bonuses.

"Napoli is a club of huge importance on the international stage," Conte stated. "I'm happy and excited by the idea of taking my seat in the Napoli dugout. I can certainly promise one thing: I'll give my all to develop the team and the club. I'm fully committed to the task at hand, as are my staff."

Conte, who has won league titles in both England and Italy, has been away from the dugout for more than a year since leaving Tottenham Hotspur by mutual consent in March 2023. His departure followed a post-match rant against his players and club ownership, adding to his reputation for fiery public outbursts.

