Diksha Dagar Aims for Redemption at Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar is on a mission to redeem her performance at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed tournament, after missing cuts for the past three years. The tournament, set to start on Thursday, presents a significant opportunity for Dagar, who recently secured a T-13 finish at the Dormy Open in Helsingborg.

Staying in the same city, the action now shifts from Allerum Golf Club to Vasatorps Golfklubb. Dagar, who has already bagged victories on the Ladies European Tour (LET) in 2019 and 2023, aspires to climb higher in the LET Order of Merit, where she currently ranks ninth.

Dagar seeks to build on her season performance, with notable Top-10 finishes in Lalla Meryem and Joburg Ladies events. However, her recent form has seen her consistently finishing in the Top-25. The tournament, featuring 78 men and 78 women, will serve as vital preparation for upcoming majors and the Paris Olympics.

