Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje moves up in ICC rankings after T20 WC heroics

The South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje climbed in the recently released ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings after his stupendous performance against Sri Lanka in their first match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

ANI | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:14 IST
South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje. (Picture: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje climbed in the recently released ICC Men's T20I Bowling Rankings after his stupendous performance against Sri Lanka in their first match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. Nortje was remarkable against Sri Lanka and added a figure of 4/7 in his four-over in the T20 World Cup 2024. However, the Proteas sealed a massive win against Sri Lanka by six wickets in New York. Nortje's stunning performance saw him jump nine places in the Men's T20I Bowling Rankings.

Currently, Nortje is the second-highest pace bowler in the rankings, after Australia's Josh Hazlewood, who's in fifth place on the list. Meanwhile, England's Adil Rashid, Wanindu Hasaranga and Axar Patel hold the top three places in the list. Afghanistan medium-pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi moved up to 10th in the Bowing Rankings after his magnificent performance against Uganda at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Meanwhile, Tabraiz Shamsi and Reece Topley dropped out of the top 10.

The two Afghan openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were the other notable movers in the latest update to the Men's T20I Batting Rankings after their staggering performance in the T20 World Cup 2024. Gurbaz and Zadran made a solid partnership of 154-run after opening for Afghanistan in their big victory over Uganda, each jumped four places in the format's rankings as a result.

The 20-year-old Gurbaz moves into the top 20, with Zadran four spots behind in 24th. The top 10 remains unchanged with Suryakumar Yadav, the top-ranked batter in the format, joined by England's Phil Salt and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in the top three.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan is the beneficiary of an unusually disappointing outing for Sri Lanka's Hasaranga against South Africa on Monday, with the Bangladesh all-rounder leapfrogging Hasaranga into the top spot in the All-Rounder Rankings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

