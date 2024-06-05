French Open: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden continue fine form, march to semifinals

The Indian-Australian men's doubles duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reached the semifinals of the ongoing French Open tournament on Wednesday. In their quarterfinal clash, Bopanna-Ebden defeated Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen from Belgium by 7(7)-6(3), 5-7, 6-1.

Bopanna-Ebden are the reigning Australian Open champions and are the second-seeded pair behind Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina in the tournament. Earlier in March this year, the duo clinched a historic victory in the final of the Miami Open tennis tournament. The duo of Bopanna and Edben sealed a solid win over Croatia's Ivan Dodic and America's Austin Krajicek in a marathon final by 6-7, 6-3, and 10-6 to get hold of the trophy.

At 44 years of age, the Indian tennis icon secured his 6th ATP Masters 1000 title. He also became the first Miami Open champion from India since Leander Paes back in 2012, who won the doubles title along with the Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek. In the Australian Open held earlier this year in January, the duo defeated Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in straight sets, 7-6, 7-5, in a thrilling final. It was Bopanna's second career Grand Slam title and his first in men's doubles. His previous Grand Slam victory came in mixed doubles with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada at the 2017 French Open.

Bopanna, who made his 17th Australian Open appearance in this edition, comfortably wrapped up his maiden Grand Slam men's doubles title victory and became the oldest Grand Slam champion. The Indian tennis player was also the third Indian man in the Open Era to win a major men's doubles title, following Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. He also became the world's oldest first-ranked player following the title win. (ANI)

