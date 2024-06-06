Rhonex Kipruto Banned for Doping: World Record Stripped
Kenyan runner Rhonex Kipruto has been banned for six years and stripped of his men's 10-kilometer road race world record due to doping. The disciplinary panel cited irregularities in his blood samples, indicating a sophisticated doping scheme. Kipruto loses his world championship bronze medal and plans to appeal.
Kenyan runner Rhonex Kipruto has been banned for six years and stripped of his world record in the men's 10-kilometer road race following a doping scandal.
A disciplinary panel found abnormalities in Kipruto's blood samples suggestive of a deliberate doping scheme assisted by unknown third parties. This resulted in a six-year ban under 'aggravating circumstances', extending beyond the standard four-year penalty.
Kipruto's results since September 2018 have been disqualified, including a world championship bronze medal from 2019 and his 2020 10k road record. The record now passes to Ethiopian runner Berihu Aregawi.
No banned substances were detected in Kipruto's system—the case relied on his biological passport data, showing blood sample irregularities.
Kipruto's defense attributed the irregularities to illnesses, training inconsistencies, and increased alcohol consumption during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is considering an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, claiming the ruling overlooked critical aspects of his health and situation.
This case is the latest in a series of doping incidents involving Kenyan distance runners. Last month, Rodgers Kwemoi, who finished behind Kipruto in the 2019 world championship 10,000 meters, received a similar six-year ban based on blood sample data.
