Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Faces Unexpected Bounce as India Prepares for Crucial T20 Clash

India captain Rohit Sharma encountered unexpected challenges with the bounce on Nassau County ground's pitch, resulting in a bruised right bicep. Despite the pitch's unpredictability, key pacer Jasprit Bumrah found no issues adapting, while the Indian pace quartet performed efficiently. The team remains uncertain about pitch conditions for Sunday's match against Pakistan.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:22 IST
Rohit Sharma Faces Unexpected Bounce as India Prepares for Crucial T20 Clash
Rohit Sharma

India captain Rohit Sharma faced an unexpected challenge on the bouncy Nassau County ground pitch, resulting in a bruised right bicep ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on Sunday. Despite scoring 52 off 37 balls, Sharma was forced to retire hurt when a delivery from Ireland pacer Josh Little bounced unpredictably.

Contrary to Sharma's concerns, key pacer Jasprit Bumrah expressed no issues with the conditions, emphasizing the need for adaptability among bowlers. Bumrah, who secured figures of 2/6 in 3 overs, appreciated the rare opportunity for bowlers to excel in such settings.

Sharma's irritation over the pitch's variable bounce did not overshadow the team's overall effective performance. The Indian pace quartet bowled out Ireland for 96 in 16 overs, with Arshdeep Singh's early wickets setting the tone. Sharma remains uncertain about Sunday's pitch conditions but aims for a balanced team performance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024