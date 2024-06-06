Rohit Sharma Faces Unexpected Bounce as India Prepares for Crucial T20 Clash

India captain Rohit Sharma faced an unexpected challenge on the bouncy Nassau County ground pitch, resulting in a bruised right bicep ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on Sunday. Despite scoring 52 off 37 balls, Sharma was forced to retire hurt when a delivery from Ireland pacer Josh Little bounced unpredictably.

Contrary to Sharma's concerns, key pacer Jasprit Bumrah expressed no issues with the conditions, emphasizing the need for adaptability among bowlers. Bumrah, who secured figures of 2/6 in 3 overs, appreciated the rare opportunity for bowlers to excel in such settings.

Sharma's irritation over the pitch's variable bounce did not overshadow the team's overall effective performance. The Indian pace quartet bowled out Ireland for 96 in 16 overs, with Arshdeep Singh's early wickets setting the tone. Sharma remains uncertain about Sunday's pitch conditions but aims for a balanced team performance.

