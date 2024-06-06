Ronaldo: Defying Age and Critics, Still Portuguese Star at 39

Cristiano Ronaldo had tears in his eyes as he stepped off the field, contemplating international retirement following Portugal's shocking loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

At nearly 38 years old, many thought he was past his prime. But 18 months later, Ronaldo is still scoring hat tricks, breaking records, and demonstrating his unwavering will to win and self-belief. He remains a crucial member of the Portuguese squad headed to the European Championship in Germany, led by new coach Roberto Martinez.

Despite his age, Ronaldo's dedication and performance have earned him continued captaincy and a pivotal role on the team. Martinez praised Ronaldo's approach and contribution, highlighting his experience and daily drive to excel. Playing in Saudi Arabia in 2023, Ronaldo became the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League, showcasing his enduring prowess.

As Portugal prepares for the Euros, Ronaldo's leadership and goal-scoring ability offer a significant advantage. His enduring fitness, paired with a skilled midfield, provides Portugal with a formidable lineup. With eyes on the title, Ronaldo aims to add another major tournament to his illustrious career, reminding fans and critics alike of his lasting impact on the football world.

