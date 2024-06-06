Left Menu

Ronaldo: Defying Age and Critics, Still Portuguese Star at 39

Cristiano Ronaldo, nearing 38, faced tears and potential retirement after Portugal's 2022 World Cup loss. Eighteen months later, defying age and expectations, he remains a record-breaker, key player, and captain under new coach Roberto Martinez. With Ronaldo still leading, Portugal eyes success in the upcoming European Championship.

PTI | London | Updated: 06-06-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 00:24 IST
Ronaldo: Defying Age and Critics, Still Portuguese Star at 39
Cristiano Ronaldo
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Cristiano Ronaldo had tears in his eyes as he stepped off the field, contemplating international retirement following Portugal's shocking loss to Morocco in the 2022 World Cup quarterfinals.

At nearly 38 years old, many thought he was past his prime. But 18 months later, Ronaldo is still scoring hat tricks, breaking records, and demonstrating his unwavering will to win and self-belief. He remains a crucial member of the Portuguese squad headed to the European Championship in Germany, led by new coach Roberto Martinez.

Despite his age, Ronaldo's dedication and performance have earned him continued captaincy and a pivotal role on the team. Martinez praised Ronaldo's approach and contribution, highlighting his experience and daily drive to excel. Playing in Saudi Arabia in 2023, Ronaldo became the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League, showcasing his enduring prowess.

As Portugal prepares for the Euros, Ronaldo's leadership and goal-scoring ability offer a significant advantage. His enduring fitness, paired with a skilled midfield, provides Portugal with a formidable lineup. With eyes on the title, Ronaldo aims to add another major tournament to his illustrious career, reminding fans and critics alike of his lasting impact on the football world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global
4
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philippines' Economy Defies Odds: Growth Surges Amid Global Challenges

Bridging the Digital Divide: How Technology is Transforming Lives in Small Island States

The Synergy of Democracy and Civil Society: Driving Gender Equality Worldwide

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024