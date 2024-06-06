Rohit Sharma's Injury and Pitch Controversy Ahead of Big Game

Rohit Sharma's bruised biceps are expected to heal before the crucial game against Pakistan on Sunday. However, concerns over the 'semi-dangerous' pitch at Nassau County are mounting, posing worries for all stakeholders ahead of the marquee clash to promote T20 cricket in the United States.

Expert opinion, including former England captain Michael Vaughan's scathing assessment, questions the decision not to play practice games before the event, which could have allowed the pitch to settle. Sharma was injured by a delivery from Ireland's Josh Little, leading him to retire hurt after scoring a fifty in the second innings.

Despite the pitch's questionable nature, Indian team sources indicate no official complaint will be filed. Described by insiders as having 'big cracks' and being 'unfit for T20 cricket,' the track could use more rolling to even out its issues. While Indian bowlers thrived, concerns for player safety grew following incidents involving Sharma and Ireland's Harry Tector, who underwent a mandatory concussion test after being struck by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery.

