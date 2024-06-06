Rohit Sharma Faces Bouncy Challenge Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash

India's captain Rohit Sharma grappled with the unpredictable bounce at Nassau County ground's drop-in pitch, a challenge that left him flummoxed ahead of the crucial T20 World Cup match against Pakistan slated for Sunday. Despite this, Jasprit Bumrah, India's pace spearhead, relished the bowler-friendly conditions.

Rohit managed to score 52 off 37 balls but was forced to retire hurt after a delivery from Ireland's Josh Little unexpectedly bounced high, striking his bicep. 'Just a little sore,' Rohit admitted at the presentation ceremony, acknowledging the uncertainties posed by the five-month-old pitch.

'The variable bounce seemed persistent, even in the second innings,' the Indian skipper said, appreciating his pace quartet, particularly Arshdeep Singh, for their standout performance in restricting Ireland to 96 runs.

