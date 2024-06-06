Left Menu

Hardik Pandya Bets Big on India’s Bowling Brilliance for T20 World Cup Triumph

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya expresses confidence in the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling unit’s ability to deliver at the T20 World Cup. With 892 T20 games of experience within the squad, Pandya highlights the importance of this collective expertise. India kicked off their campaign with an eight-wicket win over Ireland.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:53 IST
Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has expressed significant confidence in the Jasprit Bumrah-led bowling unit for the T20 World Cup, citing their extensive experience and teamwork. India began their campaign with an impressive eight-wicket victory over Ireland.

Pandya emphasized the collective experience in the team, especially within the bowling sector, noting that the group has a combined total of 892 T20 games. He highlighted key players like Bumrah, Siraj, and young talent Arshdeep for their impactful performances.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour commented on Pandya's readiness to bowl full four-over spells despite his past injuries. Pandya also expressed excitement for the upcoming clash against Pakistan, urging his team to remain disciplined and focused for a successful outing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

