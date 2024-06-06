Left Menu

Premier League to Trial New Financial Rules in 2024-25 Season

England's top-flight clubs have agreed to test new financial regulations, Squad Cost Rules (SCR) and Top to Bottom Anchoring Rules (TBA), alongside existing Profitability and Sustainability Rules in the 2024-25 season. This non-binding trial aims to regulate on-pitch spending and link football costs to central distribution forecasts.

Updated: 06-06-2024 20:10 IST
England's top-flight clubs have agreed to trial an alternative league-wide financial system alongside the Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) in the 2024-25 season on a "non-binding basis", the Premier League said on Thursday. The decision to trial Squad Cost Rules (SCR) and Top to Bottom Anchoring Rules (TBA) was taken at the Premier League's Annual General Meeting on Thursday.

"SCR will regulate on-pitch spend to a proportion (85%) of a club's football revenue and net profit/loss on player sales," the league said in a statement. "TBA is a League-level anchor linked to football costs, based on a multiple of the forecast lowest central distribution for that season."

