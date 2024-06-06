Left Menu

USA Elects to Bowl First in T20 World Cup Clash Against Pakistan

The USA won the toss and chose to bowl first in their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. The co-hosts made one change from their previous game, introducing Nosthush Kenjige to the lineup. Key players from both teams were announced before the match began.

PTI | Dallas | Updated: 06-06-2024 21:49 IST

The USA achieved a tactical advantage by winning the toss and choosing to bowl first in their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Thursday. A strategic change was made by the co-hosts as they brought in Nosthush Kenjige in place of an unnamed player from their previous match.

Pakistan's lineup included prominent cricketers such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi. On the other hand, the USA team was led by Monank Patel and featured players like Steven Taylor and Corey Anderson.

Anticipation built as players prepared for what promised to be a thrilling match, with both teams eager to secure a victory in this crucial World Cup fixture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

