England Seeks Bowling Redemption Against Australia in T20 World Cup Clash

Defending champions England are set to confront Australia in their T20 World Cup Group B match on Saturday, aiming for an improved bowling effort. England's opening game against Scotland resulted in a rain-induced draw, highlighting their bowling weaknesses as Scotland scored 90 for no loss in just 10 overs.

Scottish openers George Munsey and Michael Jones freely scored against England's bowlers, raising concerns as Australia, with players like David Warner and Marcus Stoinis, brings a more formidable lineup. All eyes will be on Jofra Archer, returning from a period of inactivity, and the English batting front, led by skipper Jos Buttler who had a successful IPL run.

Australia, coming off a win against Oman, might reintroduce premier pacer Pat Cummins. Glenn Maxwell's recent struggles, including a first-ball duck against Oman, remain a concern for Australia. The match presents Maxwell with an opportunity to regain form.

In another fixture, South Africa, led by Aiden Markram, will face the Netherlands. The Proteas aim to overcome the scars of last year's World Cup loss to the Dutch. Pacer Anrich Nortje's revival in form against Sri Lanka is a positive for South Africa as they seek to build on their initial victory.

