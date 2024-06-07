Left Menu

Khelo India Women's League: South Zone Wushu League Set to Kick Off

The fourth season of the Khelo India Women's League begins on June 10 in Bagalkot, Karnataka, featuring around 300 athletes in wushu. Open to participants from various states, over 56,000 women athletes participated in the previous season. National wushu head coach Kuldeep Handoo praises the initiative for its impact on female athletes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:13 IST
The fourth season of the Khelo India Women's League is scheduled to begin on June 10 in Bagalkot, Karnataka, with the South Zone wushu league. Approximately 300 athletes from sub-junior, junior, and senior categories will compete in Sanda and Taolu events.

Participation is open to all wushu players from Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, and Odisha. Following a successful 2023-24 season with 502 tournaments and over 56,000 women athletes from across 36 States and Union Territories in 18 sports, the initiative continues to grow.

National wushu head coach Kuldeep Handoo emphasized the league's significant boost to the wushu national calendar, noting the increasing number of female athletes participating and contributing to international success. This season will see INR 7.2 lakh in prize money distributed among the top eight athletes across all divisions. After the South Zone event, the league will proceed to East, North, and West Zones throughout the year.

