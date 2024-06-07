European Championship Showdown: Upsets and Underdogs in Group A

Germany, the host nation of the European Championship, sits as the heavyweight in Group A, but it won't be smooth sailing. Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland are all capable of delivering surprising upsets.

Scotland, energized by 200,000 traveling fans known as the Tartan Army, aims to defy expectations and secure a win against Germany in Munich's opening game on June 14.

Hungary, with a squad enriched by Bundesliga experience, aims to replicate their past success. The team, however, faces a critical first test against Switzerland in Cologne on June 15.

Swiss hopes rest on Bayer Leverkusen star Granit Xhaka. Switzerland, previously known for their penalty shootout prowess, will challenge Germany once again in Frankfurt on June 23.

Germany, under the fresh leadership of coach Julian Nagelsmann, looks to shake off recent disappointments. With a revamped squad and notable veterans like Toni Kroos, Germany eyes the title. Yet, history reminds us that nothing is certain in football.

