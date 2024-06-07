USA's Rusty Theron Accuses Pakistan's Haris Rauf of Ball Tampering During T20 World Cup

In a surprising turn of events, USA bowler Rusty Theron has leveled serious accusations of ball tampering against Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf during a T20 World Cup match.

Theron, who is no longer part of the USA squad, alleged that Rauf ran his thumbnails over a ball that was just two overs old, causing it to reverse. This manipulation, he claims, went unnoticed by the officials.

At 38, Theron expressed his frustration on social media, questioning the ICC's indifference towards the issue. Despite the allegations, the USA achieved a stunning victory against Pakistan in a Super Over, marking the first upset of this World Cup edition. Rauf ended the match as Pakistan's most expensive bowler, conceding 37 runs in four overs.

