USA's Rusty Theron Accuses Pakistan's Haris Rauf of Ball Tampering During T20 World Cup
USA bowler Rusty Theron has accused Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf of ball tampering during a T20 World Cup match. Theron claims Rauf manipulated the ball with his thumbnails, affecting its condition. He also criticized the ICC for ignoring the incident. Despite the controversy, USA stunned Pakistan with a Super Over victory.
- Country:
- United States
In a surprising turn of events, USA bowler Rusty Theron has leveled serious accusations of ball tampering against Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf during a T20 World Cup match.
Theron, who is no longer part of the USA squad, alleged that Rauf ran his thumbnails over a ball that was just two overs old, causing it to reverse. This manipulation, he claims, went unnoticed by the officials.
At 38, Theron expressed his frustration on social media, questioning the ICC's indifference towards the issue. Despite the allegations, the USA achieved a stunning victory against Pakistan in a Super Over, marking the first upset of this World Cup edition. Rauf ended the match as Pakistan's most expensive bowler, conceding 37 runs in four overs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports Highlights: Panthers, A's, USA Cricket, Celtics, Nadal, Cavaliers, Ryan Garcia, Keylor Navas, Red Sox, Juan Soto
"Problematic": Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja raises concern over Shadab, Azam's form
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman says strategy in place for T20 World Cup, urges fans to fully back team
Saurabh Netravalkar: The Unsung Hero Who Balances Oracle, Ukulele, and USA Cricket
PCB Forces ICC to Relocate Pakistan Cricket Team's Hotel in New York