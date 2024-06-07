From Dormant Dreams to T20 Stardom: The Inspiring Journey of Nosthush Kenjige

Nosthush Kenjige's journey from a disillusioned cricketer in Bangalore to a celebrated player in the USA is nothing short of inspirational. In 2013, he was far from achieving his cricketing dreams despite rigorous training at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket.

Kenjige, disheartened, returned to the USA with a degree in bio-technology. His passion for cricket, though dormant, reignited when he joined Columbia Cricket Club in New York. This decision proved pivotal as he rapidly climbed up the ranks, securing a central contract with the USA national team and a position with MI New York in Major League Cricket.

A significant turn in his career came when Dwayne Bravo noticed his talent at the US Open T20 tournament. This recognition paved the way for his international debut. By 2019, Kenjige had represented the USA in 40 ODIs and seven T20Is, showcasing his talent on the global stage, and earning accolades for his incredible performances.

