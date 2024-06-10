MCA President Amol Kale Passes Away After Attending T20 World Cup

Amol Kale, the esteemed President of Mumbai Cricket Association, tragically passed away due to a cardiac arrest in New York. The incident occurred after he attended the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Nassau County Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Kale was present at the stadium along with other MCA officials, including secretary Ajinkya Naik and apex council member Suraj Samat. His sudden demise has left the cricket community in mourning, with tributes flowing in from notable personalities.

Former India and Mumbai cricketer Ravi Shastri, currently in the US as a T20 World Cup commentator, expressed his sorrow on 'X'. Maharashtra politician and MCA council member Jitendra Awhad also shared his condolences, highlighting Kale's contributions to cricket. Kale had taken vital decisions during his tenure, including aligning MCA's match fees with BCCI standards for red-ball players in the upcoming 2024-25 season.

