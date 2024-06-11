Left Menu

South Africa Clinch Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

In a nail-biting T20 World Cup match, South Africa narrowly defeated Bangladesh by four runs. Keshav Maharaj took two key wickets in the final over, helping South Africa defend their total of 113. Bangladesh could only muster 109/7 in their 20 overs, despite Tanzim Hasan Sakib's three-wicket haul.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2024 00:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 00:01 IST
South Africa Clinch Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup
AI Generated Representative Image

South Africa edged past Bangladesh by a mere four runs in a gripping T20 World Cup match on Monday. After choosing to bat, South Africa managed a modest total of 113 for six.

Despite being reduced to 23 for four early on, a vital partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29) helped stabilize the innings. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the standout performer for Bangladesh, claiming three wickets.

When Bangladesh came to bat, spinner Keshav Maharaj shone brightly by taking two crucial wickets in the final over, restricting Bangladesh to 109/7. The loss came despite notable contributions from Towid Hridoy (37) and Mahmudullah (20).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

Tensions Rise with U.S.-Philippines Joint Military Exercises

 Global
2
Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

Global Economic Outlook: Key Meetings and Data to Watch This Week

 Global
3
European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

European Commission vs. Chinese EVs: Impending Tariffs and Trade War Risks

 Global
4
HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

HCLTech Unveils Enterprise AI Foundry to Revolutionize AI Integration

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Cyber Risk Management with Advanced Threat Intelligence

Innovative Disaster Management: Predicting Flood-Prone Areas Using GIS and IoT Technologies

Efficient Urban Parking: Data-Driven Solutions to Reduce Pollution and Traffic

Precision Agriculture: Cutting-Edge Innovations for Sustainable Crop Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024