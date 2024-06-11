South Africa Clinch Thrilling Win Over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

South Africa edged past Bangladesh by a mere four runs in a gripping T20 World Cup match on Monday. After choosing to bat, South Africa managed a modest total of 113 for six.

Despite being reduced to 23 for four early on, a vital partnership between Heinrich Klaasen (46) and David Miller (29) helped stabilize the innings. Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the standout performer for Bangladesh, claiming three wickets.

When Bangladesh came to bat, spinner Keshav Maharaj shone brightly by taking two crucial wickets in the final over, restricting Bangladesh to 109/7. The loss came despite notable contributions from Towid Hridoy (37) and Mahmudullah (20).

