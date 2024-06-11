Keshav Maharaj's Heroics Help South Africa Edge Past Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Thriller
Keshav Maharaj's tight bowling in the final over helped South Africa secure a narrow four-run victory against Bangladesh in a low-scoring T20 World Cup match. Bangladesh fought hard with notable contributions from Mahmudullah and Towhid Hridoy, but crucial dismissals and a stellar fielding effort sealed their fate.
Keshav Maharaj's tight bowling in the climax over dramatically secured South Africa a slender four-run triumph against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup's low-scoring nail-biter on Monday.
In a game swaying between fortunes, gritty performances from Bangladesh's Mahmudullah and Towhid Hridoy brought them close, but Maharaj's effective deliveries ended their pursuit.
South Africa's bowlers led by Maharaj (3/27), Anrich Nortje (2/17), and Kagiso Rabada (2/19) defended a modest total of 113, ultimately leaving Bangladesh at 109 for seven.
