Keshav Maharaj's Heroics Help South Africa Edge Past Bangladesh in T20 World Cup Thriller

Keshav Maharaj's tight bowling in the climax over dramatically secured South Africa a slender four-run triumph against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup's low-scoring nail-biter on Monday.

In a game swaying between fortunes, gritty performances from Bangladesh's Mahmudullah and Towhid Hridoy brought them close, but Maharaj's effective deliveries ended their pursuit.

South Africa's bowlers led by Maharaj (3/27), Anrich Nortje (2/17), and Kagiso Rabada (2/19) defended a modest total of 113, ultimately leaving Bangladesh at 109 for seven.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)