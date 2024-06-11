Miroslav Klose Takes the Helm: Nuremberg's New Coach

Germany's all-time leading goal-scorer, Miroslav Klose, has taken on a new challenge as the head coach of second-division club Nuremberg.

The German club announced on Tuesday that Klose, who celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, inked a two-year contract to replace Cristian Fiel. Fiel departed last week to join rival team Hertha Berlin.

This appointment marks Klose's first head coach role in Germany, having previously coached Bayern Munich's youth teams and Austrian side Rheindorf Altach. Klose, a prolific player known for his 71 goals in 137 games for Germany and key role in the 2014 World Cup victory, also had a distinguished playing career with Lazio, Bayern, Werder Bremen, and Kaiserslautern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)