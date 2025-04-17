Bayern Munich Shift Focus to Bundesliga and Club World Cup Glory

Bayern Munich's ambition to reach the Champions League final at home shattered with their recent quarter-final exit. However, their season could still be redeemed by clinching the Bundesliga and Club World Cup titles.

The team leads the Bundesliga standings with 69 points, maintaining a six-point advantage over Bayer Leverkusen, the reigning champions. With five games remaining, Bayern's focus has shifted entirely to domestic success after being knocked out by Inter Milan.

Coach Vincent Kompany is determined to guide Bayern past Heidenheim, despite injury concerns and their recent vulnerabilities in defense. Forward Harry Kane emphasizes the importance of bouncing back in the Bundesliga to reaffirm their dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)