Slovenia's Benjamin Sisko Extends Contract with RB Leipzig Until 2029
Slovenia forward Benjamin Sisko has signed a one-year contract extension with RB Leipzig that will keep him there until 2029, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday. British media had reported that Premier League clubs Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea were interested in signing the 21-year-old Sisko, who scored 18 goals for Leipzig across all competitions in 2023-24.
"I had a good first year at RB Leipzig and am incredibly happy to be here," Sisko said in a statement. "The early contract extension was therefore the logical next step for me." "Benji is one of our key players for the coming seasons and that is why the extension is a strong signal," said Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder.
Sisko, who has earned 29 international caps and scored 11 goals, is in the Slovenia squad who begin their Euro 2024 Group C campaign against Denmark on Sunday.
