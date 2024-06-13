Left Menu

Pulisic Leads U.S. to Spirited Draw Against Brazil Amid Copa America Preparations

Christian Pulisic and the U.S. soccer team ended an 11-game losing streak to Brazil with a 1-1 draw, instilling confidence ahead of the Copa America. Pulisic scored in the 26th minute, matching Rodrygo's earlier goal. The match featured standout performances and a hopeful outlook for future tournament play.

Updated: 13-06-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 08:36 IST
In a resilient display, Christian Pulisic and the U.S. soccer team secured a 1-1 draw against Brazil, effectively ending an 11-game losing streak against the South American powerhouse. This result comes just days after a disappointing 5-1 loss to Colombia, offering a morale boost ahead of the Copa America.

Pulisic equalized in the 26th minute after Rodrygo's 17th-minute goal put Brazil in the lead. Goalkeeper Matt Turner was a standout, making 11 impressive saves—the most for an American keeper since Tim Howard's iconic performance in the 2014 World Cup match against Belgium.

"It was obviously a huge bounce-back performance for us," Turner commented. "Facing adversity and recovering well is crucial in tournament play." The U.S. team showed resilience despite being outplayed in key statistics, including possession and corner kicks.

