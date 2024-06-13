Pulisic Leads U.S. to Spirited Draw Against Brazil Amid Copa America Preparations

In a resilient display, Christian Pulisic and the U.S. soccer team secured a 1-1 draw against Brazil, effectively ending an 11-game losing streak against the South American powerhouse. This result comes just days after a disappointing 5-1 loss to Colombia, offering a morale boost ahead of the Copa America.

Pulisic equalized in the 26th minute after Rodrygo's 17th-minute goal put Brazil in the lead. Goalkeeper Matt Turner was a standout, making 11 impressive saves—the most for an American keeper since Tim Howard's iconic performance in the 2014 World Cup match against Belgium.

"It was obviously a huge bounce-back performance for us," Turner commented. "Facing adversity and recovering well is crucial in tournament play." The U.S. team showed resilience despite being outplayed in key statistics, including possession and corner kicks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)