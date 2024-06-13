Left Menu

USA Coach Stuart Law Reflects on Narrow T20 Loss to India Amidst New Over-Time Rule

USA head coach Stuart Law discussed his team's narrow loss to India in a T20 World Cup match, emphasizing the impact of the new over-time rule. Despite a five-run penalty for slow over rates, Law stated that his inexperienced team could learn from the experience and improve over time.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 13-06-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 13:09 IST
Stuart Law

In the post-match press conference, USA head coach Stuart Law reflected on his team's narrow loss to India in the T20 World Cup. Despite a five-run penalty for slow over rates, Law refrained from attributing the defeat to this factor. He emphasized his team's need to respond more promptly to warnings from on-field umpires.

The Americans were restricted to 110 for 8, with India chasing down the target in 18.2 overs. Law highlighted the novelty of the new ICC rule, mandating fielding sides to start a new over within 60 seconds, and admitted that his players need time to adapt.

Despite the penalty happening when India required 35 runs off 30 balls, Law believed it did not affect the final outcome. He praised his team's character and performance against cricket heavyweights. Law also supported the rule, stressing that maintaining game pace is essential for the sport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

