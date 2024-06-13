Left Menu

Bhowneesh Mendiratta Falls Short in ISSF Men's Trap Final

India’s Bhowneesh Mendiratta placed fourth in the men's trap event at the ISSF World Cup after an impressive qualifying performance. He missed critical shots in the final. Matthew John Coward-Holley won gold, Daniele Resca took silver, and Haicheng Yu claimed bronze. Other Indian competitors did not make the top six.

Updated: 13-06-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 21:00 IST
Bhowneesh Mendiratta Falls Short in ISSF Men's Trap Final
Bhowneesh Mendiratta

India's Bhowneesh Mendiratta could not translate his stellar qualifying performance into a podium finish, settling for fourth in the men's trap final at the ISSF World Cup for shotgun shooters on Thursday.

Mendiratta struggled with consistency, bowing out with a score of 29 after the first 35 shots of the 50-shot six-man final. Great Britain's Matthew John Coward-Holley clinched the gold medal with 47 points, followed closely by Daniele Resca of Italy with 46 points. China's Haicheng Yu took the bronze with 34 points.

Bhowneesh, the first Indian shooter to secure a quota place for the Paris Olympics, had impressed in the qualifiers, shooting 123 to finish third. However, he missed three of his first 15 shots in the final and despite an 11-hit streak, fell short after missing two consecutive targets. Other Indian shooters, including Prithviraj Tondaiman and Vivaan Kapoor, could not make a significant impact. The women's trap team also fell short of making it to the final rounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

