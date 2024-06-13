Bangladesh Edge Netherlands by 25 Runs in T20 World Cup Thriller

In a gripping encounter at the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh emerged victorious over the Netherlands, winning by 25 runs. Shakib Al Hasan's masterful 64 not out anchored Bangladesh's innings to a formidable total of 159 for five.

The Netherlands sought to chase down the target but were thwarted by some brilliant bowling, particularly from leg-spinner Rishad Hossan, who clinched three key wickets. Despite spirited efforts from Sybrand Engelbrecht and Vikramjit Singh, the Netherlands could only muster 134 for eight, falling short of the target.

This victory marks Bangladesh's second triumph in three games, bringing them closer to securing a coveted spot in the tournament's Super 8 stage.

