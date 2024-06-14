Left Menu

England's Dominating Win Over Oman Boosts Super Eight Hopes

Adil Rashid's 4-11 performance helped England annihilate Oman for 47, setting up an eight-wicket victory. Quick runs from Phil Salt and Jos Buttler ensured a rapid chase, enhancing England's net run-rate and positioning them favorably in Group B for Super Eight qualification.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 14-06-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 03:13 IST
England's Dominating Win Over Oman Boosts Super Eight Hopes
In a commanding display of cricketing prowess, Adil Rashid's remarkable 4-11 helped England skittle Oman for a mere 47 runs, paving the way for an emphatic eight-wicket triumph.

Phil Salt's explosive start and Jos Buttler's aggressive 24 from eight balls ensured England's swift chase, finishing the match in just 3.1 overs. This comprehensive win significantly elevated England's net run-rate, boosting their prospects for Super Eight qualification.

Currently positioned third in Group B with three points, England's fate hinges on the results of their next match against Namibia and the Australia-Scotland face-off. The team's dynamic performance reflects not only technical excellence but strategic acumen, as reaffirmed by Captain Buttler's post-match reflections.

