Gujarat Titans' Triumph: Jos Buttler's Unbeaten 97 Seals Victory Over Delhi Capitals

In a thrilling encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans clinched a commanding seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, thanks largely to Jos Buttler's stunning unbeaten 97 and a vital partnership with Sherfane Rutherford.

Set a challenging target of 204 runs, the Titans were initially shaken by Shubman Gill's early dismissal. However, Buttler, alongside Sai Sudharsan, countered with aggressive batting, pushing the score past 50 within just a few overs. Despite Sudharsan's eventual departure, a strategic and steady approach from Buttler and Rutherford kept the Titans firmly on track.

The partnership between Buttler and Rutherford was instrumental, with the pair dismantling the opposition's bowlers with ease. Rutherford's explosive performance, including two towering sixes, complemented Buttler's masterclass, propelling their team to a well-deserved top spot on the table, as Prasidh Krishna shone with a stellar four-wicket haul for the Titans.

