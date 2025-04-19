Left Menu

Gujarat Titans' Triumph: Jos Buttler's Unbeaten 97 Seals Victory Over Delhi Capitals

Jos Buttler's unbeaten 97 and a crucial partnership with Sherfane Rutherford led Gujarat Titans to a dominant seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals. The victory at Narendra Modi Stadium propelled Titans to the top of the points table. Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul helped limit Delhi to 203/8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 20:08 IST
Gujarat Titans' Triumph: Jos Buttler's Unbeaten 97 Seals Victory Over Delhi Capitals
Jos Buttler (Photo: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, Gujarat Titans clinched a commanding seven-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, thanks largely to Jos Buttler's stunning unbeaten 97 and a vital partnership with Sherfane Rutherford.

Set a challenging target of 204 runs, the Titans were initially shaken by Shubman Gill's early dismissal. However, Buttler, alongside Sai Sudharsan, countered with aggressive batting, pushing the score past 50 within just a few overs. Despite Sudharsan's eventual departure, a strategic and steady approach from Buttler and Rutherford kept the Titans firmly on track.

The partnership between Buttler and Rutherford was instrumental, with the pair dismantling the opposition's bowlers with ease. Rutherford's explosive performance, including two towering sixes, complemented Buttler's masterclass, propelling their team to a well-deserved top spot on the table, as Prasidh Krishna shone with a stellar four-wicket haul for the Titans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025