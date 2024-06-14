Sports Blitz: From DeChambeau's Strong Start to Falcons' Penalties

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-DeChambeau finds his way to strong start at U.S. Open

American Bryson DeChambeau lost his yardage book but kept his cool to finish the first round of the U.S. Open two shots back from the lead on Thursday and show his 2020 major win was no fluke. DeChambeau finished the day at Pinehurst with four birdies and a single bogey for a three-under par 67 as he tied for fourth on the leaderboard with Frenchman Matthieu Pavon despite misplacing his prized yardage book on his way to the course.

ATP roundup: No. 2 seed Ben Shelton falls in Stuttgart

Australian qualifier James Duckworth pulled off a three-set upset of American No. 2 seed Ben Shelton, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3, on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Germany. Shelton fired 21 aces but committed eight double faults along the way. In a close match, Duckworth capitalized on Shelton's second serves, winning 18 of 30 second-return points (60 percent).

Reports: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence signs 5-year, $275M extension

The Jacksonville Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $275 million with $200 million guaranteed, NFL Network and ESPN reported Thursday. The deal would give Lawrence $55 million per year, tying Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals for the highest average annual value among NFL quarterbacks.

Panthers hold off Oilers for 3-0 edge in finals

The Stanley Cup will be on hand when the visiting Florida Panthers hit the ice to face the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Thanks to Florida's 4-3 victory over Edmonton on Thursday, the Panthers are one win from hoisting hockey's Holy Grail and claiming the first title in franchise history. Florida leads the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final 3-0 and has the opportunity to post the first finals sweep since 1998.

Reports: Dolphins, DE Calais Campbell agree to deal

Calais Campbell is returning to South Florida where his football career began. The 37-year-old defensive end agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins, multiple media outlets reported on Thursday. Terms of the contract were not reported.

Celtics vow to maintain fight even with commanding Finals lead

Although the Celtics hold a commanding 3-0 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, Boston coach Joe Mazzulla realizes the fight is far from over. Mazzulla has been showing the Celtics UFC highlights during the team's film sessions in an attempt to show them that there's a very fine line between victory and defeat, regardless of the circumstances.

MLB roundup: Royals stun Yanks with late rally

Maikel Garcia's ninth-inning double boosted the host Kansas City Royals past the New York Yankees 4-3 on Thursday afternoon to avoid a four-game sweep. Trailing 3-2, the Royals rallied with three hits against closer Clay Holmes (1-2). With one out, Drew Waters reached on an infield hit. MJ Melendez followed with a groundout that forced Waters at second. Kyle Isbel then singled with two outs. Garcia drove Holmes' 2-0 pitch into the left field corner, scoring both runners for the Royals' fourth walk-off win.

Golf-McIlroy shares U.S. Open lead with Cantlay after bogey-free start

Rory McIlroy, looking to snap a 10-year major drought, capped a flawless outing with a birdie to join Patrick Cantlay atop the first-round U.S. Open leaderboard on Thursday at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. On a day when only 15 golfers in the 156-player field broke par, McIlroy closed his bogey-free round with a 19-foot birdie putt for a five-under-par 65 that left him level with Cantlay and one shot clear of Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg.

WTA roundup: Top seed Jessica Pegula upset in Netherlands

Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia outlasted No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-4 in a Round of 16 upset at the Libema Open on Thursday in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Krunic, who won the tournament in 2018, is ranked No. 400 in the world but took advantage of a rusty Pegula, who wass playing in her first tournament since April due to neck and back injuries. Krunic saved 5 of 7 break points and won 56 of her 69 first-service points (81.2 percent) in a two-hour, 44-minute match.

NFL punishes Falcons for tampering; Eagles cleared

The Atlanta Falcons were stripped of their fifth-round pick in next year's draft for violating the NFL's anti-tampering policy, the league announced Thursday. The Falcons also were fined $250,000 and general manager Terry Fontenot $50,000 for the team's improper contact with prospective unrestricted free agents Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner prior to the start of the 2024 league year.

