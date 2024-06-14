Spain Men's Soccer Team Gets IOC Approval for Two New Players Ahead of Paris Olympics

The Spanish men's soccer team has been granted permission by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to select two players who previously represented other countries. Leeds forward Mateo Joseph and Juventus defender Dean Huijsen, both born in Spain, will join the squad for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Joseph had earlier played for England at the Under-20 level, while Huijsen represented the Netherlands' youth teams. The players recently switched their eligibility to play for Spain at the Under-21 level, a move now recognized by the IOC.

Spain's men's soccer team, which won its only Olympic title in 1992 with Pep Guardiola, aims for another strong showing in Paris. They will compete in a group with Egypt, Uzbekistan, and the Dominican Republic, kicking off on July 24. Further approvals by the IOC include former Russians Denis Taradin and Chermen Valiev, now competing for Cyprus and Albania, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)