Left Menu

Influencers Bring Summer Olympics to Social Media: Exclusive Peek at Paris 2024

Next month, social media influencers will give fans an insider look at the Paris Summer Olympics, showcasing athletes, competitions, and celebrations. NBCUniversal partners with platforms like Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok to attract younger viewers. Advertisers can collaborate with influencers for sponsored posts, aiming for record Olympic advertising sales.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 19:34 IST
Influencers Bring Summer Olympics to Social Media: Exclusive Peek at Paris 2024
AI Generated Representative Image

Social media influencers will descend on Paris next month to give their followers an exclusive look at the Summer Olympics, including the athletes, the competition and celebrations, NBCUniversal said on Friday.

The Comcast-owned media company, which holds the rights to air the Olympics in the U.S., is seeking to draw more younger viewers to the premier global sporting event, but who are less likely to watch the games on traditional live television. Olivia Dunne, a Louisiana State University gymnast, Haley Kalil, who often films humorous skits and Daniel Mac, who is known for videos in which he approaches owners of high-end cars and asks what they do for a living, will be among the 27 content creators who will film Olympics content in Paris for platforms like Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok.

Facebook and Instagram-owner Meta Platforms and Overtime, a sports media company geared toward Gen-Z, will also bring creators to the games in partnership with NBCU. Advertisers will be able to work with NBCU and the influencers to create sponsored posts, the company said.

"From the athletes to the food to the celebration, creators will offer their communities of fans a truly unique, engaging look at this summer's global gathering in Paris," said Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics, in a statement. During certain U.S. Olympic team trials this month and once the opening ceremony kicks off on July 26, the creators will be interviewing Team USA athletes, appearing at NBC's studios with behind-the-scenes footage and showcasing Paris culture and food.

NBCU's partnerships with the social media platforms are key to drawing more viewers to the games after the pandemic delayed the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and forced organizers to restrict attendance for the Beijing 2022 Olympics. The media company said in April that it had sold $1.2 billion in advertising for Paris and was on track to hit a new Olympic sales record.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024