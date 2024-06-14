USA Stuns Cricket World: Upsets Pakistan and Advances in T20 World Cup
The USA cricket team, partly composed of men with primary jobs outside cricket, advanced to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup, knocking out former champions Pakistan. Their successful campaign included wins over Canada and Pakistan, showcasing the growing interest in cricket in the USA.
The USA cricket team, comprising players who often moonlight as cricketers, has made a stunning entry into the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. Their advancement knocked out former champions Pakistan from the tournament.
With victories against neighbouring Canada and heavyweight Pakistan, along with a washed-out final group match, the USA team has propelled itself into the limelight of the T20 showpiece event.
The tournament is co-hosted by the USA and West Indies as part of ICC's efforts to grow cricket in America. The USA's performance underscores a significant move towards popularizing the sport in a country dominated by NFL, MLB, and NBA.
