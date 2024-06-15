Left Menu

Cricket Showdown: New Zealand Annihilates Uganda in T20 World Cup Clash

In a one-sided match of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand steamrolled Uganda, bundling them out for a paltry 40 runs. New Zealand then chased down the target with ease, losing only one wicket and completing the task in just 5.2 overs. Key bowlers for New Zealand included Boult and Southee.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 15-06-2024 08:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 08:50 IST
In a lopsided T20 World Cup encounter, New Zealand comprehensively defeated Uganda, who were bowled out for a mere 40 runs within 18.4 overs. Trent Boult and Tim Southee spearheaded the bowling attack, dismantling Uganda's batting lineup.

New Zealand's reply was swift and decisive. Finn Allen and Devon Conway set the tone, with Conway remaining unbeaten on 22 runs. New Zealand achieved the target in just 5.2 overs, sealing a dominant victory.

The match showcased the sheer difference in class and experience between the two sides, reflecting New Zealand's robust performance and Uganda's struggle to compete at such a high level.

