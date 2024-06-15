Nelly Korda Faces Setback at Meijer LPGA Classic Amidst Fierce Competition

In a surprising turn of events, top-ranked golfer Nelly Korda missed advancing to the weekend play at the Meijer LPGA Classic after a valiant effort on Friday. Despite rallying with a 67 following an initial 4-over 76, Korda fell a stroke short.

Korda explained that challenging windy conditions and course management were significant hurdles. Her Friday game included impressive birdies but was marred by some bogeys. Ally Ewing and Grace Kim currently share the lead at 11-under 133, highlighting the fierce competition present.

Korda, who has seen unmatched success recently, remains optimistic as she prepares for the upcoming KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Other notable performances included strong plays from Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Brooke Henderson, and Lexi Thompson.

