Mujeeb Ur Rahman Out of T20 World Cup; Zazai Steps Up

Afghanistan's off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been sidelined from the T20 World Cup following a right index finger injury. His spot in the squad will be filled by batter Hazratullah Zazai, as confirmed by the ICC Event Technical Committee.

Mujeeb managed to participate in only one match in the tournament, facing Uganda in the opener. Despite his absence, Afghanistan has advanced to the Super Eight stage. Their next and final group encounter will be against co-hosts West Indies.

Hazratullah Zazai, known for his powerful hitting, will join the team but will not serve as a direct replacement for Mujeeb. The squad's void in spin options can be covered by 19-year-old Noor Ahmed. ICC approval is required for the official inclusion of any new player in the squad.

