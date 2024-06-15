Australia Faces Scotland in T20 World Cup’s Pivotal Group B Showdown

With the stakes higher than ever, Australia and Scotland lock horns in a decisive Group B encounter of the T20 World Cup, with Super Eight qualification hanging in the balance. Australia, already assured of their place, could disrupt Scotland's chances, who need to win or rely on the weather gods to progress.

England, on the other hand, must triumph over Namibia and then hope Australia's might prevails against Scotland to brighten their own prospects. A washout in the England-Namibia match would see Scotland advance.

Amid Australia's dominant form, rotation in their bowling lineup is expected, with Nathan Ellis likely to feature. Meanwhile, Michael Leask's Scotland eyes a historic win or perhaps a rain-assisted lifeline as they are second with five points to England's three. The clock ticks down to the high-stakes showdown scheduled for 6:00am IST.

