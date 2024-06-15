Left Menu

Nepal Skipper Reflects on T20 World Cup Journey and Near Miss Against South Africa

Skipper Rohit Paudel expressed his pride in Nepal's performance at the T20 World Cup despite narrowly missing out on a Super Eight berth. Nepal's close one-run loss to South Africa highlighted their potential. Paudel is optimistic about future matches, particularly against Bangladesh, and praised the team's effort and growth.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:00 IST
Nepal Skipper Reflects on T20 World Cup Journey and Near Miss Against South Africa
Rohit Paudel
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

In a gripping T20 World Cup match, Nepal's skipper, Rohit Paudel, expressed his belief that the team has proven its worth at the highest level, despite missing out on the Super Eight round.

Nepal came painfully close to toppling a full member side, falling short by just one run against South Africa in a low-scoring thriller. The game concluded dramatically with two runs needed off the final ball, culminating in Gulsan Jha's run-out as South Africa recorded their fourth consecutive tournament win.

'The way we played today; it shows that we belong here,' Paudel commented, visibly proud of the team's efforts. 'This experience will boost our confidence for the next game against Bangladesh.'

Paudel remained composed despite the heartbreaking finish. 'The team showed immense spirit, both in bowling and batting. Though we narrowly missed a historic win, we played good cricket overall,' he added.

Reflecting on their tournament journey, Paudel acknowledged the strong fan support and the invaluable exposure gained. 'We are very grateful to our fans. Playing in such tournaments regularly will certainly benefit us in future matches.'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

FDA Shifts COVID-19 Vaccine Strategy to KP.2 Variant for 2024-25

 Global
2
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
3
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Catching the Wind: Mapping Sensitivities for Sustainable Offshore Wind Development

Pollution in Agriculture: The Hidden Crisis Threatening Our Environment

Kenya's Economic Renaissance: Navigating Challenges and Embracing Opportunities

Asia's Fight Against Toxic Pollutants: UNEP's Persistent Organic Pollutants Monitoring Plan

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024