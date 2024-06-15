Nepal Skipper Reflects on T20 World Cup Journey and Near Miss Against South Africa

In a gripping T20 World Cup match, Nepal's skipper, Rohit Paudel, expressed his belief that the team has proven its worth at the highest level, despite missing out on the Super Eight round.

Nepal came painfully close to toppling a full member side, falling short by just one run against South Africa in a low-scoring thriller. The game concluded dramatically with two runs needed off the final ball, culminating in Gulsan Jha's run-out as South Africa recorded their fourth consecutive tournament win.

'The way we played today; it shows that we belong here,' Paudel commented, visibly proud of the team's efforts. 'This experience will boost our confidence for the next game against Bangladesh.'

Paudel remained composed despite the heartbreaking finish. 'The team showed immense spirit, both in bowling and batting. Though we narrowly missed a historic win, we played good cricket overall,' he added.

Reflecting on their tournament journey, Paudel acknowledged the strong fan support and the invaluable exposure gained. 'We are very grateful to our fans. Playing in such tournaments regularly will certainly benefit us in future matches.'

