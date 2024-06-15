Copa America 2024: Team Insights and Key Players to Watch

The 2024 Copa America promises excitement as nations vie for glory. Argentina, with Lionel Messi possibly in his final act, aims to defend the title, leveraging players like Alexis Mac Allister and Lautaro Martinez.

Peru's new coach Jorge Fossati faces the challenge of reviving a struggling team. Despite a goalless draw against Paraguay, the team still counts on veterans like Pedro Gallese and Luis Advíncula.

Meanwhile, Chile aims to transition from its golden generation, and newcomers Canada, under Jesse Marsch, looks to bounce back from their World Cup disappointments. Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica each face unique tests as they prepare for the tournament.

