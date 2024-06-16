Gervonta 'Tank' Davis' Stellar Return: Dominates Frank Martin to Retain WBA Title

In an electrifying night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis made a spectacular comeback, delivering a knockout against Frank Martin in the eighth round.

Saturday's bout marked Davis' return after a year-long hiatus, solidifying his status as one of boxing's fiercest punchers and retaining his WBA lightweight championship.

Despite an early challenge from Martin, Davis' relentless attacks secured his 30-0 record, further affirming his pound-for-pound prowess in the sport.

