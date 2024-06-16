Australia Keeps England's Hope Alive With Thrilling Win Over Scotland

In a nail-biting contest, Australia delivered a pivotal five-wicket triumph over Scotland, giving their arch-rivals England a vital lifeline in the T20 World Cup. The Australian side chased down 186/5 in 19.4 overs, overcoming Scotland's fierce resistance.

The Scottish team, led by Richie Berrington, posted a formidable 180/5 with notable contributions. Brandon McMullen shone brilliantly, hammering 60 off just 34 balls, aiding Scotland's robust total. However, Australia's response, bolstered by Travis Head's compelling 68 and Marcus Stoinis's electrifying 59, eclipsed Scotland's spirited fight.

Australia's skipper Mitchell Marsh attributed the win to sticking to their game plan and respecting Scotland's improved form. The victory keeps England's World Cup hopes alive after their rain-affected win against Namibia earlier in the day.

