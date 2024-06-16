Chennaiyin FC Signs Veteran Defender Mandar Rao Dessai
Chennaiyin FC announced the signing of veteran Indian defender Mandar Rao Dessai. Dessai, acclaimed for his success in the ISL, joins the team with a two-year contract. Known for his leadership and versatility, he is expected to bolster Chennaiyin's defense ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Chennaiyin FC has bolstered its defense with the strategic signing of veteran Indian defender, Mandar Rao Dessai. This announcement came on Sunday as the club gears up for the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season.
Mandar Rao Dessai, celebrated as one of the ISL's most decorated players, boasts an impressive track record, having clinched the league title with Mumbai City FC in 2021 and three League Shields—one with FC Goa in 2020 and two with Mumbai City in 2021 and 2023. At 32, the Goan defender marks Chennaiyin's seventh acquisition this summer on a two-year deal that binds him to the club until 2026.
Owen Coyle, head coach of Chennaiyin FC, expressed his enthusiasm: "With Mandar Rao Dessai, we have a seasoned left-back whose experience is unmatched in the league. His knowledge of the Indian football scene is unparalleled, with more appearances than almost any other player in ISL history."
