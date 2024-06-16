Left Menu

Retained Stars Set to Shine in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 will see experienced Indian paddlers like Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra retained by their franchises. The tournament, held in Chennai from August 22 to September 7, introduces an expanded eight-team format. Teams not only focus on winning but also on building a strong core around star players.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2024 16:40 IST
The upcoming edition of Ultimate Table Tennis 2024, scheduled from August 22 to September 7 in Chennai, will witness experienced Indian paddlers like Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra continue with their respective franchises. Sharath Kamal remains with Chennai Lions, while Batra will play for Bengaluru Smashers.

Defending champions Goa Challengers have retained Harmeet Desai, who played a crucial role last season. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran stays with Dabang Delhi TTC. U Mumba TT extends its association with young talent Manav Thakkar.

This year, the tournament expands to an eight-team format, adding Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots. Each franchise will build a six-player squad, focusing on core team development around star players, as reflected in player retentions and draft picks.

