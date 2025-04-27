Barcelona's Domination: Road to Women's Champions League Final

Barcelona's women's team secured a spot in the Champions League final with a commanding 8-2 aggregate victory over Chelsea. The Spanish giants demonstrated their offensive strength, ensuring a third consecutive chance at the title.

In Sunday's semifinal return leg, Barcelona outclassed Chelsea 4-1, effectively sealing their place in the final against either Lyon or Arsenal. The final will take place at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on May 24.

Their victory comes amidst a wave of success for the club, following the men's team's Copa del Rey win. Leading players Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí continue to spearhead Barcelona's dominance on the pitch.

