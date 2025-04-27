Renewed Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Beirut's Southern Suburbs

Israeli jets launched an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday, sending a plume of smoke skyward. The attack, foreshadowed by a warning, marks the third such strike since the ceasefire began in late November.

Footage revealed a blast site, featuring a metal tent between two buildings hit by three bombs. No casualties were immediately reported. The Israeli military claims it targeted Hezbollah facilities in Hadath and advised people to evacuate the area before the assault.

Condemnation came swiftly from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who called on international guarantors of the ceasefire to curb Israeli actions. The ongoing conflict threatens regional stability, with fears of escalating violence if diplomatic interventions fail.

(With inputs from agencies.)