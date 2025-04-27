Left Menu

Renewed Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Beirut's Southern Suburbs

Israeli fighter jets struck Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting Hezbollah facilities, marking the third attack since a ceasefire took effect. The strikes elicited condemnation from Lebanese leaders and international figures urging restraint to prevent renewed violence amid ongoing regional tensions.

Updated: 27-04-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli jets launched an airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday, sending a plume of smoke skyward. The attack, foreshadowed by a warning, marks the third such strike since the ceasefire began in late November.

Footage revealed a blast site, featuring a metal tent between two buildings hit by three bombs. No casualties were immediately reported. The Israeli military claims it targeted Hezbollah facilities in Hadath and advised people to evacuate the area before the assault.

Condemnation came swiftly from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who called on international guarantors of the ceasefire to curb Israeli actions. The ongoing conflict threatens regional stability, with fears of escalating violence if diplomatic interventions fail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

