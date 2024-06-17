Left Menu

Bangladesh's Young Gun Tanzim Sakib Shines In Historic T20 Victory

Young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib delivered a career-best performance, bowling 21 dot balls and taking 4 for 7, to help Bangladesh secure a 21-run victory over Nepal in the T20 World Cup. With seasoned players Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman supporting, Bangladesh progressed to the Super Eights.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 17-06-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 09:05 IST
Bangladesh's Young Gun Tanzim Sakib Shines In Historic T20 Victory
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

In a remarkable display of skill and poise, young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled 21 dot balls, clinching career-best figures of 4 for 7. His outstanding performance guided the Bangladesh team to a 21-run victory over Nepal, ensuring their progression into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

Nepal, who nearly delivered an upset against South Africa in their previous game, posed a significant challenge by bowling out Bangladesh for a mere 106. The seasoned duo of Shakib Al Hasan (2/9) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/7) backed Tanzim, bowling Nepal out for 85 in 19.2 overs.

At one point, Nepal was on track at 78 for 5 but faltered, losing their last five wickets for just seven runs. This milestone marks the first time Bangladesh has won three games in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 106 in 19.3 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 17, Sompal Kami 2/10). Nepal 85 all out in 19.2 overs (Tanzim Hasan Sakib 4/7, Shakib Al Hasan 2/9, Mustafizur Rahman 3/7).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024