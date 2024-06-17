Bangladesh's Young Gun Tanzim Sakib Shines In Historic T20 Victory

In a remarkable display of skill and poise, young pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowled 21 dot balls, clinching career-best figures of 4 for 7. His outstanding performance guided the Bangladesh team to a 21-run victory over Nepal, ensuring their progression into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup.

Nepal, who nearly delivered an upset against South Africa in their previous game, posed a significant challenge by bowling out Bangladesh for a mere 106. The seasoned duo of Shakib Al Hasan (2/9) and Mustafizur Rahman (3/7) backed Tanzim, bowling Nepal out for 85 in 19.2 overs.

At one point, Nepal was on track at 78 for 5 but faltered, losing their last five wickets for just seven runs. This milestone marks the first time Bangladesh has won three games in a single T20 World Cup edition.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 106 in 19.3 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 17, Sompal Kami 2/10). Nepal 85 all out in 19.2 overs (Tanzim Hasan Sakib 4/7, Shakib Al Hasan 2/9, Mustafizur Rahman 3/7).

