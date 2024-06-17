Left Menu

Tanzim Hasan Sakib Leads Bangladesh to Super Eights with Phenomenal Bowling Performance

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib delivered a career-best performance, taking 4 for 7 and helping Bangladesh secure a 21-run victory over Nepal to enter the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup. Despite a strong fightback by Nepal, Bangladesh's experienced bowling unit ultimately swung the match in their favor.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:29 IST
Tanzim Hasan Sakib Leads Bangladesh to Super Eights with Phenomenal Bowling Performance
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib delivered a career-best performance, cementing Bangladesh's place in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup with a striking 21-run win against Nepal. Sakib's formidable figures of 4 for 7, with a remarkable 21 dot balls, headlined Bangladesh's decisive bowling display.

Having come close to an upset against South Africa in their previous encounter, Nepal's bowlers kept Bangladesh to 106 runs. However, Tanzim, alongside seasoned players Shakib Al Hasan (2/9) and Mustafzur Rahaman (3/7), bowled out Nepal for 85 in 19.2 overs.

Despite a determined stand by Nepal's Kushal Malla and world record holder Dipendra Singh Airee, which took Nepal to 78 for 5, Bangladesh's bowlers, especially Tanzim and Mustafizur, showcased their experience and skill to secure the match. The closing overs proved too challenging for Nepal, with Mustafizur trampling any hope of a final rally.

Post-match, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed optimism about continuing their strong bowling performances into the next stage. In contrast, Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel conceded that their lack of experience was costly, promising better displays in future tournaments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024