Tanzim Hasan Sakib Leads Bangladesh to Super Eights with Phenomenal Bowling Performance

Pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib delivered a career-best performance, cementing Bangladesh's place in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup with a striking 21-run win against Nepal. Sakib's formidable figures of 4 for 7, with a remarkable 21 dot balls, headlined Bangladesh's decisive bowling display.

Having come close to an upset against South Africa in their previous encounter, Nepal's bowlers kept Bangladesh to 106 runs. However, Tanzim, alongside seasoned players Shakib Al Hasan (2/9) and Mustafzur Rahaman (3/7), bowled out Nepal for 85 in 19.2 overs.

Despite a determined stand by Nepal's Kushal Malla and world record holder Dipendra Singh Airee, which took Nepal to 78 for 5, Bangladesh's bowlers, especially Tanzim and Mustafizur, showcased their experience and skill to secure the match. The closing overs proved too challenging for Nepal, with Mustafizur trampling any hope of a final rally.

Post-match, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed optimism about continuing their strong bowling performances into the next stage. In contrast, Nepal's captain Rohit Paudel conceded that their lack of experience was costly, promising better displays in future tournaments.

