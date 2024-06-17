Scottie Scheffler's Disappointing U.S. Open Finale Amidst Payne Stewart Tribute
Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, finished the U.S. Open with a disappointing performance, marking all four rounds over par. Despite high expectations following his Masters win, Scheffler struggled with Pinehurst's greens. The USGA also honored Payne Stewart's 1999 win anniversary. Bryson DeChambeau experimented with his equipment, and Neal Shipley earned low amateur honors.
- Country:
- United States
Scottie Scheffler's final round at the U.S. Open ended much like his tournament began — plagued by a lack of birdies and marked disappointment.
The world number one shot 72 on Sunday, a first in his career to finish all four major championship rounds over par. Scheffler made the cut but struggled with just four birdies all week, finishing at 8-over 288, falling short of expectations.
Despite his Masters win earlier this year, Scheffler couldn't master Pinehurst No. 2's tricky greens. Reflecting on his experience, he expressed frustration over the challenge posed by the course's greens. The tournament also saw USGA honoring Payne Stewart's 1999 U.S. Open triumph with special tributes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu's Strategic Moves in New Delhi: A Political Masterstroke
Karnataka's Energy Masterstroke: Balancing Peak Demands
South Africa Masters Low-Scoring Pitches in T20 World Cup Thriller
Kumaraswamy Secures Cabinet Seat: JD(S) Leader's Political Masterstroke
Hitaashee Bakshi Shines at Singapore Ladies Masters