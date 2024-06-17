Scottie Scheffler's Disappointing U.S. Open Finale Amidst Payne Stewart Tribute

Scottie Scheffler's final round at the U.S. Open ended much like his tournament began — plagued by a lack of birdies and marked disappointment.

The world number one shot 72 on Sunday, a first in his career to finish all four major championship rounds over par. Scheffler made the cut but struggled with just four birdies all week, finishing at 8-over 288, falling short of expectations.

Despite his Masters win earlier this year, Scheffler couldn't master Pinehurst No. 2's tricky greens. Reflecting on his experience, he expressed frustration over the challenge posed by the course's greens. The tournament also saw USGA honoring Payne Stewart's 1999 U.S. Open triumph with special tributes.

