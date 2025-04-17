Avinash Sable Kicks Off Season at Xiamen Diamond League

National record-holder Avinash Sable is poised to begin his season at the prestigious Diamond League Meeting in Xiamen, China, on April 26. The event promises a top-tier lineup, featuring reigning Olympic and world champion Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco. In addition, 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya, who triumphed over Sable last year, will also participate.

Sable, who last competed in the Diamond League Final in September where he secured ninth place with a timing of 8 minutes and 17.09 seconds, enters the competition with a strong track record. Holding a national record time of 8:09.91, the 30-year-old recently finished 11th at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, clocking 8:14.18. His performance in Paris has already secured his qualification for the World Championships in Tokyo this September.

Sable will, however, miss the crucial Federation Cup National Championships in Kochi, taking place from April 21-24, which serves as the final criterion for Asian Championships selection in Korea. The Athletics Federation of India has mandated participation in the Federation Cup for selection, barring exceptions for athletes authorized to train or compete overseas.

(With inputs from agencies.)