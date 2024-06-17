Bangladesh's Batting Struggles Despite Super Eights Entry: Skipper Shanto Reflects

Despite securing a spot in the Super Eights, Bangladesh cricket captain Najmul Hossain Shanto voiced his displeasure with the team's batting performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh edged out Nepal by 21 runs to advance, but their low score of 106 raised alarms. Shanto highlighted the team's strong bowling as a saving grace but remains perplexed over the batting failures.

With crucial matches against Australia, India, and Afghanistan on the horizon, Shanto stressed the need for better preparation and strategy to compete effectively in the Super Eights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)