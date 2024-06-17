Left Menu

Bangladesh's Batting Struggles Despite Super Eights Entry: Skipper Shanto Reflects

Bangladesh's cricket team has advanced to the Super Eights in the T20 World Cup but faces criticism for its batting performance. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed concerns after the team struggled to score effectively, despite winning matches due to strong bowling. Their next challenges include matches against Australia, India, and Afghanistan.

Despite securing a spot in the Super Eights, Bangladesh cricket captain Najmul Hossain Shanto voiced his displeasure with the team's batting performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh edged out Nepal by 21 runs to advance, but their low score of 106 raised alarms. Shanto highlighted the team's strong bowling as a saving grace but remains perplexed over the batting failures.

With crucial matches against Australia, India, and Afghanistan on the horizon, Shanto stressed the need for better preparation and strategy to compete effectively in the Super Eights.

